UAE goes all out to prevent spread of Omicron with intensified booster administration, PCR test

Complacency is not in the vocabulary of the UAE government.

The country goes all out against the spread of the Omicron variant with intensified booster shot administration and expanded scope of PCR testing.

This, even amid the UAE’s already leading global ranking in terms of vaccination rate.

The government also reiterated its calls to all its nationals and residents to take a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect everyone from the threat of the Omicron variant.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector said that the UAE has made COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to people aged over 18.

Fully vaccinated adults in the UAE are eligible to get Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots six months after their second dose.

Earlier BioNTech and Pfizer said a “three-shot course” of their COVID-19 vaccine showed to generate a “neutralizing” effect against the Omicron variant in a laboratory test.

