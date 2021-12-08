An Airbnb research has shown that 80% of Filipino travelers intend to help local communities affected by COVID-19.

In the research, 80 percent of Filipinos have said that they want to visit a place in ways that could also benefit local communities both economically and socially.

Those Filipinos who were polled said it is important that their travel creates a positive impact for locals.

Mich Goh, Airbnb’s head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia said in the wake of the disconnection and economic hardship brought by the pandemic people are becoming increasingly thoughtful on how they can use travel to make a positive contribution to the communities.

She said that they are ” thinking deeply about” how they can economically empower towns and rural communities that have struggled.

Titled “Rebuilding tourism in Asia-Pacific: A more conscious traveler?” The research was completed in October 2021 based on a survey of 4,582 travelers from nine markets of Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The research suggested that 75 percent of Filipinos value using travel as a way to meaningfully connect with communities and culture.