Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Schools to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in UAE this 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Public and private schools will be implementing a new timetable in the UAE, following the sweeping changes in the country’s working week starting from 2022.

The UAE recently announced that federal government workers will be working from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm on Monday to Thursday, and until 12:00 pm on Fridays.

RELATED STORY: Dubai announces 4.5 working days starting 2022

Pupils are expected to attend a similar timetable from Monday to Thursday, but Friday schedules as well as the official school timings for 2022, are yet to be confirmed as of this report.

The new rules state that federal government workers will enjoy flexi hours at work, and that they also have the option to work from home every Friday.

UAE government states that the changes in the longer weekend for the public sector will help to “boost productivity and improve work-life balance”.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

2 hours ago

UAE launches more durable AED50 polymer banknote

2 hours ago

Two UAE astronauts join NASA to train for space missions

2 hours ago

Blood plasma doesn’t improve survival from COVID-19: WHO

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button