‘Hindi magaling mag-English’: Marian Rivera defends credentials for being Miss Universe judge

Kapuso primetime queen Marian Rivera has addressed her critics after being chosen as one of the judges in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

Marian first said that she is grateful for the opportunity to judge and name the ‘most beautiful woman’ in the universe.

“Napakalaking karangalan ’yun para sa akin, pati na rin sa bansa natin. At nakakataba talaga ng puso na magkakaroon tayo ng chance na maging part ng isang napakalaking event na mapapanood sa buong mundo,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Marian Rivera joins panel of judges for Miss Universe 2021 pageant

But Marian is also quite aware of her critics who question her capacity to speak English fluently.

“Aaminin ko na hindi naman talaga English ang first language ko kung hindi Filipino at kinuha pa rin nila ako siguro hindi lang dahil doon, kung hindi dahil sa aking body of work bilang isang Filipina,” she said.

“Basta ang masasabi ko lang, hindi naman ako mapagpanggap. I-e-express ko ang sarili ko na naaayon sa nararamdaman ko sa araw na ’yon,” Marian added on her Facebook post.

READ ON: Marian Rivera reacts to rumors about Dingdong’s other woman

The Kapuso star also said that she could not let go of this opportunity.

“Minsan lang ’to dumating eh, so bakit ’di ko siya tatanggapin? Para sa ’kin, isang malaking karangalan ito,” she said. (TDT)