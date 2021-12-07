Dubai ranks 2nd worldwide in global health index thanks to high COVID-19 vaccination rate

Dubai has the second-highest ranking in the global health index due to its high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The cities in the top list include Paris, Dubai, Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, Munich and Barcelona.

A high Covid-19 vaccination rate coupled with stringent health safety measures, increased confidence of local and international tourists, as well as high disposable income has placed Dubai among the world’s top best city in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2021.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

Dubai opened to international tourists in July 2020 and the Emirate is the only city from an emerging country to feature in the top 10.

Rabia Yasmeen, consultant – project lead at Euromonitor International said the easy vaccination process and stringent safety measures have resulted in increased visitor confidence among international and local tourists to the city. The Emirate has slid from 1st position in 2020.

The emirate is the only emerging market city in the top 10 for economic and business performance sub-index and has one of the highest levels of disposable income globally.

READ ON: Global survey ranks Dubai among best city in the world for expats

In the tourism performance sub-index, Dubai is the leading city in terms of international tourist arrivals second only to Paris and the emirate is rated the fourth-best for tourism policy and attractiveness.

On the e-health and safety sub-index, Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were ranked second, fourth and fifth, respectively in the Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2021. (AW)