Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

Abu Dhabi has been hailed as the most livable city in the Middle East region, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021.

Abu Dhabi retained the top spot in the Arab world, followed by Dubai, as the best city to live in in the Middle East, despite the global challenges imposed by the pandemic that affected the ranking of cities in terms of quality of life.

The index was done by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), the research and analysis division of Economist Group, which surveyed 140 cities across the world according to 30 factors.

The UAE capital moved up seven places in the 2021 global quality of life ranking 63rd overall on the list while Dubai placed 74th.

According to Wam, the latest ranking is a result of the government’s continued social and economic development and successful response to the challenges brought by the pandemic, particularly in the health sector.

Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), said, “The unified efforts between all government entities and the holistic vision of our leaders have always been the cornerstone of the emirate’s pursuit to achieve more at all levels, including community development and quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

“We have always worked within the framework of a long-term strategy, in a proactive manner, which allows us to achieve the aspirations of our nation and implement people-centered plans,” he added.

It measures the world’s best cities to live in, based on the level of luxury and comfort of living in each city, according to a set of criteria and determinants, which are stability, quality of healthcare, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure.

Each city receives a score for each criterion, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s classification. (RA)