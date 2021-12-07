DOH says that 8 missing travelers from South Africa put wrong info details

The Department of Health disclosed that the eight travelers from South Africa provided wrong and incomplete details on their information sheets upon their arrival in the Philippines.

DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the eight travelers are among 253 travelers from the red list country on November 15 to 29.

“Ang naging challenge natin dito, mali-mali po ‘yung detalye du’n sa kanilang personal information sheets,” Vergeire said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

Four of the travelers gave the number of their agencies which appeared to be unreachable. The other four gave their personal numbers but still cannot be contacted by the DOH.

“So, these are the challenges that we are now faced with these travelers but we are coordinating with the different local governments po,” Vergeire said.

The DOH said that they have flagged the lapse in getting the proper information details to the Bureau of Quarantine.

“It should be the specific agency na dapat natin kausapin para they can always assure us na tama po ‘yung mga dokumento at saka tama ‘yung detalyeng naibibigay sa ‘tin. So that when we do our contact tracing, hindi po tayo nahihirapan,” she explained.

“So, we already flagged the Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Transportation regarding this matter so that they can coordinate with the specific agencies of these individuals,” the health official added.

Vergeire appealed to the travelers to reach out to them.

“Kung alam niyo po na kasama po kayo dito sa mga travelers na hinahanap namin, please coordinate with your DOH regional offices. Alam naman po sa mga website ‘yung kanilang mga numero,” she pleaded. (TDT)