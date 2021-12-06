DOH still locating 8 travelers from South Africa

The Health Department is still locating eight travelers from South Africa amid the threat of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the eight travelers were part of the 253 travelers who arrived in the country before it imposed restrictions on its borders.

“Eight verified but have not been located yet,” Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

“Of the four retested, all were negative including the three foreign nationals and one returning overseas Filipino from Region VI, who were retested last December 1,” Vergeire added.

For now, the DOH said that 71 returning Filipinos and 3 foreigners are undergoing the mandatory facility-based quarantine.

The DOH expects that the result of the latest genomic sequencing will be released on Tuesday.

So far, the country has not detected an Omicron variant case. (TDT)