Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH still locating 8 travelers from South Africa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Health Department is still locating eight travelers from South Africa amid the threat of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the eight travelers were part of the 253 travelers who arrived in the country before it imposed restrictions on its borders.

RELATED STORY: DOH: No Omicron variant yet in PH as of December 6

“Eight verified but have not been located yet,” Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

“Of the four retested, all were negative including the three foreign nationals and one returning overseas Filipino from Region VI, who were retested last December 1,” Vergeire added.

For now, the DOH said that 71 returning Filipinos and 3 foreigners are undergoing the mandatory facility-based quarantine.

READ ON: DOH: PH monitoring 64 people from red list countries amid Omicron threat

The DOH expects that the result of the latest genomic sequencing will be released on Tuesday.

So far, the country has not detected an Omicron variant case. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez takes tips from TV host Boy Abunda

9 hours ago

LOOK: Cast of ‘Mga Anghel na Walang Langit’ drama series reunites

9 hours ago

Kim Chiu crosses 11M followers on Instagram; 2.6m subscribers on YouTube

10 hours ago

Discovery of statue in Sharjah may shed light on Roman artwork

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button