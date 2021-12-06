Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: AED50bn Railway Programme to help ease travel in UAE

An AED 50 billion Railway programme will help in easing the travel in UAE.

As per a video tweeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Railway Programme will carry over 36.5 million passengers a year and connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE.

Started with an investment of AED 50 billion, it is expected to yield returns of over AED 200 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, ” The project reinforces the principles of the 50, where we emphasised that our national priority is the economy and development and establishing the UAE as one economic destination. We are proud to start the UAE’s new 50 with this project. The future is greater and more beautiful.”

His Highness added that the project captures the Spirit of the Union. (AW)

