WATCH: AED50bn Railway Programme to help ease travel in UAE

An AED 50 billion Railway programme will help in easing the travel in UAE.

As per a video tweeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Railway Programme will carry over 36.5 million passengers a year and connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Etihad Rail linking Abu Dhabi-Dubai now on track laying process

Started with an investment of AED 50 billion, it is expected to yield returns of over AED 200 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, ” The project reinforces the principles of the 50, where we emphasised that our national priority is the economy and development and establishing the UAE as one economic destination. We are proud to start the UAE’s new 50 with this project. The future is greater and more beautiful.”

READ ON: Etihad Rail relocates over 300 animals from Misanad Protected Area in Sharjah

His Highness added that the project captures the Spirit of the Union. (AW)

مشروع قطار الاتحاد يمثل روح الاتحاد لأنه يربط مدن الإمارات وموانىء الإمارات بشريان اقتصادي واحد .. ويرسخ مبادىء الخمسين بأن الأولوية الوطنية هي الاقتصاد والتنمية وبأن دولة الامارات وجهة اقتصادية واحدة. مشروع نفخر بأن ندخل به الخمسين الجديدة في دولة الامارات..والقادم أجمل وأعظم.. pic.twitter.com/FlnEXg9QXP — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 5, 2021