WATCH: Etihad Rail linking Abu Dhabi-Dubai now on track laying process

The national railway of the UAE, Etihad Rail, has said that the construction of a rail line between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is in full swing.

A video on Twitter shared by Etihad Rail showed the progress on the track laying on the line. After it is completed, trains will travel south towards Al Dhafra and north towards Dubai and the Northern Emirates on the track.

The railway line will connect the emirates’ key industrial hubs and boost economic and social development across the UAE, said Etihad Rail in the tweet.

Assistant project manager, Etihad Rail, Khuloud Al Mazrouei, affirmed that the construction was on schedule.

The UAE Government’s official website notes that the 1,200km long railway line will connect all seven emirates and link the other five countries of the GCC: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

The track will run up to the border of Saudi Arabia in the south, in the east, it will touch Oman and will have several freight terminals, distribution centres and depots located close to major transport hubs, warehouses, and storage facilities across the UAE. The commercial activity was started on it by Etihad Rail in January 2016 and completed phase one of its network covering 264km from Shah and Habshan (the location of gas fields in Abu Dhabi) to the port in Ruwais on the western coast of Abu Dhabi. (AW)