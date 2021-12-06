61-year-old Filipino dad’s birthday wish ‘granted’ as OFW daughter comes home

An overseas Filipino worker surprised her father in Cebu by coming home to mark his 61st birthday.

In a Philippine Star report, OFW Riza Parilla said that she missed her father’s birthday in the last three years.

Parilla’s father thought that it would be the same this year.

RELATED STORY: Welcome home: Dubai OFW surprises mother for her 70th birthday

The OFW arrived five days before her father’s birthday on October 19 but due to new restrictions and quarantine measures, Parilla needed to finish her mandatory facility-based quarantine upon arrival.

The emotional reunion was caught on video gaining over 1.4 million views on social media.

Parilla said that her father always checks up on her and asked her when she will come home to the Philippines. Little did he know that his daughter was already planning for the big surprise.

READ ON: WATCH: Dubai-based OFW surprises stroke-hit father by disguising himself as hospital staff

The OFW adds that she originally planned to go home last year but was affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pa, mahal na mahal ka namin ng mga anak mo. Hindi ka namin papabayaan, isa kang yaman at inspirasyon para sa amin. Sana alagaan mo ‘yung sarili mo,” Parilla said in her post. (TDT)

This father from Cebu has no other wish but to see his OFW daughter on his birthday. She missed his birthday in the past three years. When he turned 61, he thought it would be the same… until someone showed up with a birthday cake! pic.twitter.com/kZaRwZrd12 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 5, 2021