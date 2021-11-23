Woman praises Dubai’s security after recovering stroller from the same place after a day

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has appreciated an expat woman for praising the emirate while sharing her recent experience of finding her stoller at the same place where she had left it in a parking area.

Dubai-based fitness and golf coach Claudine Foong left her child’s stroller at a parking lot and wasn’t aware that she left it until she reached home.

The young lady went over to the same spot the next morning to find that the stroller that she left behind in the parking lot was still there.

Taking to instagram she wrote, “ONLY IN DUBAI… Can you leave your stroller in the parking lot overnight and it’s in the exact same place you forgot it… with nothing missing.”

The story got the attention of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed, who in his reaction to the Instagram story wrote, “Thank you Claudine, a true story that we can all relate to in Dubai.”

“But next time, no strollers left behind please.”

The incident came to fore after the UAE occupied the first place on the Feeling of Security Index of Gallup’s 2021 Global Law and Order report. (AW)