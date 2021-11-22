Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 44,000 residents now on ‘Golden Visa’ in Dubai

Dubai has issued over 44,000 Golden visas for residents in the emirate, according to the latest numbers from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Since its launch in 2019, the UAE’s Golden Visa program was the country’s answer to attract and retain global talent from around the world including specialists in the field of science, technology, research, as well as investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, as well as bright students.

Recently, the Golden Visa initiative was expanded to include CEOs, managers, as well as specialists in the fields of engineering, health, education, and business management.

The UAE government has also extended the golden visa to frontliners as well as their family members.

