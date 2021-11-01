Latest News

UAE grants frontline workers, families ‘Golden Visa’

In yet another move to thank frontline workers for their contributions in the UAE’s battle against COVID-19, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed granting Golden Visas to these pandemic heroes and their families.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline workers and distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the pandemic.

This humanitarian initiative aims to provide enhanced stability to frontline heroes and their families, according to WAM.

It will also reinforce the UAE’s commitment to maintaining a world-class first line of defence by granting long-term residency to the distinguished professionals who help protect the nation’s public health.

In April 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had also announced a Higher Education Scholarship Programme for the children of frontline workers.

