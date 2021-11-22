Lacson, Sotto test negative after multi-drug screening procedure

Presidential aspirant Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson and vice presidential aspirant Tito Sotto both tested negative in a drug testing conducted today.

The two went on a voluntary drug testing, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s revelations that a presidential aspirant is a cocaine user.

“Magkaalaman na kung sino matatapang,” Sotto said when he went to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA on Monday.

Lacson said they underwent a multi-drug screening procedure which can detect various forms of illegal drugs in the body.

The results released to the media showed that the 2022 hopefuls are negative from illegal drugs.

Another presidential aspirant and senator Bong Go said he is also ready to be tested.

“Anytime po kung kakailanganin Kahit saan po willing po akong magpa-drug test para patunayan kung sino po yung fit na mamuno sa ating bansa,” he said. (TDT)