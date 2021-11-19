Marcos camp speaks up on Duterte’s cocaine claims versus presidential bet

The camp of former senator and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos said they don’t think he is the “presidential aspirant who is a cocaine user” that President Rodrigo Duterte was referring to.

“We don’t feel alluded to [it],” Marcos’ spokesperson, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, said in a radio interview.

The lawyer added that Marcos has the “highest respect” for Duterte.

“We only have the highest respect, paggalang at pagkilala sa presidente,” Rodriguez said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night accused one of the presidential aspirants in the 2022 elections as an illegal drug user.

“There’s even a presidential candidate na nag-cocaine… May kandidato tayo na nagko-cocaine ‘yan, mga anak ng mayaman,” Duterte said in a speech.

The president even questioned the achievements of the candidate.

“Kaya nga nagtaka ako, anong nagawa, anong gawa ng taong ‘yan? I’m just asking. What contribution has he made para sa Pilipinas?,” he said.

“Bakit ang Pilipino parang lokong-loko na supporting? Magtanong lang ako sa inyo, ano ang ginawa n’yan? Nagdo-droga ‘yan ng cocaine ang tirada n’yan,” Duterte continued.

“Bahala kayo kung anong gusto n’yong tao. Inyo ‘yan. Ang akin lang, pagdating ng panahon, basta sinabi ko sa inyo and he is a very weak leader ang character niya—except for the name,” he said.

Duterte said that the presidential bet only relies on his father’s name.

“Ang tatay—pero siya, anong ginawa niya? He might win hands down, okay. If that is what the Philippines wants, go ahead, basta alam ninyo,” he added.