Children make up quarter of nearly 1.5 million visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai

Children have made up a quarter of nearly 1.5 million visitors to Dubai Expo 2020.

Since the Expo opened on October 1 a total of 1,471,314 visits were recorded in the first 24 days, said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications Expo 2020 Dubai.

Children made up a quarter of the total visits while improving weather conditions in the country and long weekends are considered the main reasons for the increase in attendance rates.

The number of attendees at the Expo will be announced every Monday.

The virtual visitors at the Expo stand at 10.8 million since October 1 up from 9.3 million last week, said McGeachin.

She said that they had organized a range of children-friendly activities such as the cricket coaching session with players of the Rajasthan Royals.

Among the attendees, Saudi has announced about 33,000 visits in a single day, and the UK pavilion has had over 100,000 visits.

Officials expect the number of visits to increase during the tourist season from November to April and more international tourists to come in as “travel corridors re-open.”