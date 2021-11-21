PH-UAE strengthen ties with DFA Sec Locsin’s visit at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Philippines and the UAE renews their committment to deepen relations and both countries’ bilateral cooperation with the visit of Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Sec. Locsin during his visit last November 17, 2021 at the UAE Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was participated by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation H.E. Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, together with a delegation of diplomats from the UAE and the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: PH’s Sec. Locsin, UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meet in Expo 2020 Dubai, strengthen bilateral relations between two countries

Amb. Quintana cited the meeting as a symbolic event that represents the renewal of ties between the Philippines and the UAE on the occasion of the recent 47th anniversary of PH-UAE diplomatic relations, as well as for the upcoming golden jubilee: The 50th Founding Anniversary of the UAE. She added that this also reflects the deep friendship and goodwill between the two countries.

Amb. Quintana led Filipinos in the UAE in congratulating the two Ministers on their successful meeting, as the two countries embark on the next exciting chapter in their bilateral cooperation.

Sec. Locsin also met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and CEO of Emirates Airlines to discuss mutual concerns on their hopes that travel restrictions will eventually ease especially for the upcoming Christmas and holiday season.