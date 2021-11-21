Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH-UAE strengthen ties with DFA Sec Locsin’s visit at Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

SFA Locsin, accompanied by H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, being welcomed by UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the World Expo Dubai on 17 November 2021. (L-R, Mr. Renato N. Duenas, Consul General, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.) Photo from Philippine Embassy in UAE.

The Philippines and the UAE renews their committment to deepen relations and both countries’ bilateral cooperation with the visit of Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Sec. Locsin during his visit last November 17, 2021 at the UAE Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was participated by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation H.E. Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, together with a delegation of diplomats from the UAE and the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: PH’s Sec. Locsin, UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meet in Expo 2020 Dubai, strengthen bilateral relations between two countries

Amb. Quintana cited the meeting as a symbolic event that represents the renewal of ties between the Philippines and the UAE on the occasion of the recent 47th anniversary of PH-UAE diplomatic relations, as well as for the upcoming golden jubilee: The 50th Founding Anniversary of the UAE. She added that this also reflects the deep friendship and goodwill between the two countries.

Amb. Quintana led Filipinos in the UAE in congratulating the two Ministers on their successful meeting, as the two countries embark on the next exciting chapter in their bilateral cooperation.

Sec. Locsin also met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and CEO of Emirates Airlines to discuss mutual concerns on their hopes that travel restrictions will eventually ease especially for the upcoming Christmas and holiday season.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Over 100,000 supporters join ‘unity ride’ for Bongbong Marcos in Ilocos Norte

26 mins ago

Buffet restaurant in China bans live-streaming customer who ate too much food

1 hour ago

Ajman Police launches intelligent testing system for drivers

1 hour ago

WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo tie knot in simple ceremony

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button