LOOK: PH’s Sec. Locsin, UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meet in Expo 2020 Dubai, strengthen bilateral relations between two countries

(WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Both parties reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting also dealt with issues of common interest and developments in the regional and international arenas.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his Philippines’ counterpart discussed the UAE’s organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and the expo’s role in promoting collective international action and stimulating global economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Locsin, highlighting the UAE’s interest in strengthening and developing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two sides and bring good to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

