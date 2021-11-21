Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Pinay gives birth to baby girl on Philippine Airlines flight

Photo from PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna's Facebook page.

A Filipino woman gave birth to a baby girl on a Philippine Airlines flight that was on its way from Doha to Manila.

Assisted by flight PR685’s cabin crew Teresa May Buiza, gave birth to Baby Scarlett Ann.

A Philippine Airlines Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said Scarlett Ann was born at 7:20 a.m. She gave birth around 2 and a half hours before arriving in Manila.

Villaluna said it was a moment of pride for the cabin crew who are safety professionals trained to deal with extraordinary onboard situations.

The team comprised purser Ruby del Rosario, Merian Buan Ventura, Philip King Aguilar, Marc Anthony Cue, Clinton Ros, Ann Claire Reboron and Scarlett Mercado.

Ventura and Aguilar are registered nurses and Capt. Rainiel Viola manned the flight.

Villaluna said they posted images “with permission” from the happy mother Teresa May Buiza, who decided to name her baby after flight attendants who were “on hand to assist every step of the way.” (AW)

