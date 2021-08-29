Afghan woman gives birth while aboard flight from Dubai

An Afghan woman who evacuated her country gave birth while onboard a flight from Dubai.

The Turkish Airlines evacuation flight was bound to Britain when 26-year-old Soman Noori started to have contractions and gave birth with the assistance of the cabin crew onboard the plane, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the airline company.

The baby was named Havva and was in good condition.

The flight was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain while in Afghanistan. Due to the birthing incident, the plane had to quickly land in Kuwait but later continued its trip.

The Afghan nationals were evacuated amid the political upheaval in their country. (NM)