Bea Gomez ready for catwalk at Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who is focusing more her pasarela training, is all set for the 70th Miss Universe.

Fashion designer Francis Libiran, who created Megan Young’s winning gown, is reportedly making seven gowns for Bea and her team to choose from.

RELATED STORY: ABS-CBN to air Miss Universe 2021 live via A2Z on Dec. 13

After her final training sessions, Bea will go for required quarantine as a prerequisite for departure to Tel Aviv on November 25.

Bea will reach Israel just before the registration and sashing ceremony, which is scheduled to begin on November 28.

The final show will be on December 12. (AW)

