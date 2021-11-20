2,885 financial disputes worth AED 36.7M settled out of court in Ajman this year

An increasing number of people opted for a negotiated settlement of financial disputes in Ajman with financial cases worth AED 36.7 million settled out of court.

According to the Police, in Ajman they settled 2,885 disputes amicably between January and September under the ‘Pardon When You Can initiative’.

The initiative was launched in 2016 and the cases that were resolved included family disputes, bounced cheques, and civil and labor claims.

The cases were dealt with at police stations in the emirate.

Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, Col Ali Jaber Al Shamsi, said the 17.9 percent of financial reports recorded during the first nine months of the year were settled.

The Al Nuaimia Comprehensive Police Station resolved the highest number of financial disputes which was followed by Al Hamidiya Police Station.

Officers negotiated with the parties for reconciliation and the majority of those involved in the cases did not have any criminal record and were either traders or businessmen. (AW)