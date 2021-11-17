Over 21 percent disputes settled out of courts in Abu Dhabi

Over 21 percent civil and commercial disputes have been settled out of courts in Abu Dhabi from January to September 2021.

As per the latest report of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s Mediation and Conciliation Centres, from January to September 2021 the total number of civil and commercial disputes that reached them across Abu Dhabi were 9,388.

The number of cases handled and settled was 8,670 with a conciliation rate of about 21 percent totaling 1,794 disputes.

The disputes were settled by the mediation and conciliation officials.

Reports further added that the number of disputes resolved in the Abu Dhabi region were 6,120 cases out of which 1,245 were concluded through conciliation while in the Al Ain region, a total of 2,419 disputes were recorded, of which 516 were resolved through conciliation between the disputing parties.

Similarly in the region of Al Dhafra, the number of disputes received were 134 out of which 33 cases were settled out of court.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said that this was part of the Judicial Department’s objective to promote supportive initiatives to reach an amicable settlement of civil, commercial and real estate disputes through reconciliation. (AW)