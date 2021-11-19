PRRD calls Bongbong Marcos ‘weak leader, spoiled child’

President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the possibility of PDP-Laban forging an alliance with Lakas-CMD, the new political party of her daughter Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president.

The President on Friday said that he would not join forces with Lakas-CMD because of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

“No. I cannot because nand’yan si Marcos. Hindi ako bilib sa kaniya. He’s really a weak leader,” Duterte said.

Duterte reiterated Marcos is not a good leader and could not even deal with a crisis.

“Hindi ako naninira ng tao, talagang weak kasi spoiled child, only son. Of course he can talk, he delivers English articulately, ang aral kasi kung saan-saan sa labas. Pero kung sabihin mo na may crisis, he’s a weak leader at saka may bagahe siya,” Duterte said.

On Thursday, Duterte accused a presidential aspirant—who he described “as nothing to offer but the achievements of his father”—being a “cocaine user”.

The camp of Marcos responded to questions on a radio interview about Duterte’s remark.

“We don’t feel alluded to,” Marcos’ spokesperson, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, said.

The lawyer added that Marcos has the “highest respect” for Duterte.

“We only have the highest respect, paggalang at pagkilala sa presidente,” Rodriguez said.

He said: “There’s even a presidential candidate na nag-cocaine… May kandidato tayo na nagko-cocaine ‘yan, mga anak ng mayaman.

“Kaya nga nagtaka ako, anong nagawa, anong gawa ng taong ‘yan? I’m just asking. What contribution has he made para sa Pilipinas?

“Ang tatay—pero siya, anong ginawa niya? He might win hands down, okay. If that is what the Philippines wants, go ahead, basta alam ninyo.”