Woman claiming to be Raffy Tulfo’s “legal wife” filed petition to cancel his COC for senator 

A petition seeking the cancellation of his candidacy for the 2022 senatorial race has been filed against broadcaster Raffy Tulfo before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said Thursday that a certain Julieta Licup Pearson filed a 14-page petition on October 25 with the Comelec to deny due course or to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Tulfo.

Pearson claims that Tulfo lied when he did not indicate her as his wife, one of the grounds for his alleged ineligibility to run.

The complainant said Tulfo stated in his COC that he is married to Jocelyn Pua Tulfo.

“Jocelyn Pua Tulfo is not his legal wife,” Pearson adds that she and Tulfo are still married.

Tulfo is the consistent frontrunner in the senatorial surveys.

Tulfo is running as an independent candidate, but he is also being adopted by other political parties including the Ping-Sotto tandem.