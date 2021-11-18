‘The cap jacked up ticket prices to $7,000’: Locsin wants travel cap for returning OFWs lifted

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. urges the government to lift the travel cap for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ahead of Christmas season.

In a series of tweets, Locsin said that the government must increase the passenger capacity in various international airports in the country for returning OFWs.

“Only help is to increase flights to our Manila, Clark, Subic & Cebu airports for all international airlines and lift the cap on arrivals especially for returning OFWs,” Locsin said.

He added that the travel cap also caused a spike in ticket prices for OFWs who want to return home for Christmas.

“The cap has jacked up economic prices to $7,000 for economy, denying them means to go home for Christmas,” he said.

Locsin said that economic recovery will be difficult if the government will not address the plight of OFWs.

“We can’t have economic recovery of airlines by squeezing to a pulp OFWs’ right to return home especially for Christmas or the politicians will have a miserable 2022 Christmas as defeated candidates,” he said.

Currently, the country’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport is only allowed to welcome 4,000 international passengers per day.