Father-daughter Duterte’s duo likely to win 2022 elections

A UK-based Think Tank has predicted the win of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, in their respective vice-presidential and senatorial bids in the 2022 elections.

According to Fitch Solutions, “the Dutertes should perform well in the upcoming elections, given their strong public support, with Sara a likely favorite for vice president.”

RELATED STORY: Marcos camp endorses Sara Duterte as VP

In a commentary published Tuesday, Fitch Solutions said it expects Duterte-Carpio’s popularity to remain strong in the vice-presidential race.

It said Duterte-Carpio’s toughest opponent would be Senate President Tito Sotto while it expected Sen. Bong Go’s chances of clinching the presidency to improve dramatically with the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan and the president backing him.

READ ON: Duterte endorses Bong Go-Sara tandem to lawmakers

Fitch Solutions further added that the leading candidates for the presidency would continue the president’s policies, especially Go and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos Jr.

It further added that as a former close aide to Duterte during his presidency, Bong Go will likely continue with key policies such as Duterte’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure initiative and improving ties with China. (AW)