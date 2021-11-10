Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Women’s prayer halls to reopen as UAE updates COVID regulations

Women’s prayer halls will officially reopen as the UAE continues to ease its COVID-19 regulations.

As per updated COVID safety protocols, ablution areas and washrooms in these areas will also reopen.

Mosques across the country reopened amid COVID-19 safety protocols in July last year but women’s prayer halls remained shut.

Sharjah’s prayer areas reopened for women a week earlier.

At the ablution and washroom areas, worshippers must maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres and such areas must be cleaned and sterilised before each prayer.

The mosques will be closed immediately after the prayers. (AW)

