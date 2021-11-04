Women’s prayer halls in Sharjah mosques set to reopen

Women’s prayer halls in mosques in Sharjah will reopen soon, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) disclosed Wednesday.

Those who visit mosques, however, are required to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Women’s prayer halls have remained closed even as mosques in the country have been reopened for a while now.

Aside from the women’s halls, the SECDMT also approved the reopening of washrooms and ablution spaces inside mosques.

On Wednesday, November 3, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 79 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 740,136—of which 734,450 have already recovered.

The death toll in the country stands at 2,137.