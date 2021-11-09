Expo 2020 Dubai records nearly three million visits since October 1

Nearly 100,000 school children were among nearly three million visitors who went to Expo 2020 Dubai in the five weeks since the global fair began on October 1.

Sconaid McGeachin, the senior vice president of communications Expo 2020 Dubai, said a total of 2,942,388 visits were recorded in the five weeks since Expo 2020 Dubai opened.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 offers single-day tickets as low as AED45, offers stamp collectors chance to fly to several countries

McGeachin said the visitor numbers include that of over 100,000 school children adding that they are expecting visits from more children during the upcoming learning and knowledge week.

The virtual visits to the Expo 2020 were at 14.8 million since October 1 and the numbers are expected to rise.

In the weeks to come the Expo 2020 Dubai will be hosting events such as Flag Day, River Dance, and Diwali at the Expo site.

READ ON: Dubai firm offers free Expo 2020 tickets to all 2,500 employees

A spike in visitors from the Indonesian community during the Indonesian National Week was witnessed while a large increase in the number of international tourists is expected between December to April.

The Expo also launched special offers, including special weekday ticket passes priced at AED 45. Between November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will create five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 Weekly Draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and food and beverage vouchers worth AED 250. (AW)