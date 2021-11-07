Expo 2020 offers single-day tickets as low as AED45, offers stamp collectors chance to fly to several countries

Visitors to the Expo 2020 who have been collecting stamps will get to fly to several countries after winning tickets in a raffle draw.

Through a special raffle they would get to win one million Emirates Skywards miles. The Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World Draw will also have a host of exciting prizes including a brand-new Nissan X-Terra SUV.

In addition, Expo 2020 launched a special November Weekday Pass for AED 45 per day to make it easier for people to visit more country pavilions. This provides a perfect opportunity for people to enjoy all of the entertainment on site as the November Weekday Pass is available from November 7 to 30 is valid for one-day visits, from Sunday to Thursday.

The afternoon and evening visitors can look forward to a vast array of talent. Jalsat, Late [email protected] and Infinite Night’s star line-ups include Haddad and Hatem Al Iraqi on 8 November as well as Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama on 12 November.

Visitors can also enjoy an extraordinary range of cuisines at more than 200 food and beverage outlets.

From November 7 to December 10, the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World will announce five Grand Prize Draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each, plus 50 Weekly Draw winners, with prizes of a Nissan X-Terra SUV, Expo Gold Coins, Jubilee Experiences and F&B vouchers worth AED 250.

For the entry, visitors have to pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai Stamp Card from booths around the Expo 2020 site and collect a minimum of 50 stamps from country pavilions, 50 stamps equal one entry apiece for the Weekly Draw and Grand Prize Draw; 100 stamps allows one Weekly and two Grand Prize entries; 150 stamps provides one Weekly and three Grand Prize entries; and 192 stamps (the total number of nations participating at Expo 2020) is rewarded with one Weekly and four Grand Prize entries.

The Explore Expo 2020 Dubai and Explore the World Weekly Draw winners will be announced every Sunday during the raffle’s duration, while the Grand Prize Draw results will be announced on 12 December.

The entries have been limited to one Stamp Card per person, and completed entries can be dropped at key booths around the Expo site.