Dubai firm offers free Expo 2020 tickets to all 2,500 employees

The Dubai-based Danube Group has provided free tickets to all its employees for visiting the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The firm employs 2,500 workers of various nationalities. The staff work in different verticals including construction, real estate, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and media sectors.

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group said the employees can explore the best of “art, architecture, science and culture of over 190 countries and see their favourite countries, discover new cuisines, and experience the world” at the Expo 2020.

He said that this was part of the firms employ-friendly initiative and part of efforts to ensure the growth of the company.

The firm would also provide transportation to and from Expo 2020 for the blue-collar workers.

Dubai Expo began on October 1, 2021, and will end on March 31, 2022. It has already attracted millions of visitors from across the globe. (AW)