PH braces for possible reopening of borders for foreign tourists

The Immigration Bureau said that they are ready should the national government lift its restrictions for foreign travelers.

“Our frontline officers at the airports are ready and prepared, and we assure the traveling public of uninterrupted service should they decide to travel to the Philippines,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the government will lift restrictions in time.

“We are also looking at the experience of other countries that already opened to international tourism,” Roque said.

The Immigration Bureau said that they will increase their manpower should international travel resumes.

“Should the IATF and the Office of the President see that the country is ready, we will be happy to welcome again foreign tourists to our shores,” Morente added.

International visitors dropped to 72% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (TDT)