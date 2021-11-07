Philippines now included in Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’

Abu Dhabi has now included the Philippines as part of its ‘Green List’, where fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to do quarantine.

From November 7, travelers from the Philippines and 94 other countries will just have to take a PCR test upon arrival.

The Philippines is part of the new countries added to Abu Dhabi’s green list, including Algeria, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Romania, Slovenia, Syria and Turkey.

Below is the full list of ‘green’ countries, regions and territories that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi:

• Albania

• Algeria

• Armenia

• Australia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Bahrain

• Belarus

• Belgium

• Belize

• Bhutan

• Bolivia

• Bosnia and Herzegovina

• Brazil

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Burma

• Burundi

• Cambodia

• Canada

• Chile

• China

• Colombia

• Comoros

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Ecuador

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Indonesia

• Iran

• Israel

• Italy

• Japan

• Jordan

• Kazakhstan

• Kuwait

• Kyrgyzstan

• Laos

• Latvia

• Lebanon

• Liechtenstein

• Luxembourg

• Malaysia

• Maldives

• Malta

• Mauritius

• Moldova

• Monaco

• Montenegro

• Morocco

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Norway

• Oman

• Philippines

• Poland

• Portugal

• Qatar

• Republic of Ireland

• Romania

• Russia

• San Marino

• Saudi Arabia

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Syria

• Taiwan, Province of China

• Tajikistan

• Thailand

• Tunisia

• Turkey

• Turkmenistan

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom

• United States of America

• Uruguay

• Uzbekistan

• Yemen