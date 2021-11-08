Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Emirati man dies due to flash flood in Fujairah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 65-year-old man has died after he was swept away by flash floods in Fujairah over the weekend.

In a report on The National, the man was crossing Wadi Al Sidr by foot when he was carried away by the flood.

Authorities immediately conducted search and rescue operations and discovered the man’s dead body.

RELATED STORY: UAE residents told to stay away from flash flood areas due to heavy rains

Police officials remind the public not to cross valleys during bad weather conditions.

Several areas in the emirate experienced heavy rainfall last Friday.

Flash floods are a common incidence in Northern UAE according to the report. Wadi Al Sidr is even known for being a dangerous place during rainy days. (TDT)

