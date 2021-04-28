UAE residents told to stay away from flash flood areas as heavy rains, hail continue

Several parts of the UAE have reported heavy rains and hail.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) Fujairah’s Al Halah experienced ice and heavy rains fell in the area.

Rains were also reported in Khor Fakkan (Sharjah), Manama (Ajman) and some parts of Abu Dhabi.

The Storm Centre, the NCM social media account posted videos of rains felt across UAE.

RELATED STORY: Heavy rains, hail formations expected in parts of UAE on April 28

The UAE police also urger motorists to drive cautiously because of the rains. The Abu Dhabi Police asked them to monitor electronic information boards for changes in speed limits.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” it said in its Twitter post.

Speed limits are reduced to 80kmph in the Capital.