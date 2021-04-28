Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents told to stay away from flash flood areas as heavy rains, hail continue

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Several parts of the UAE have reported heavy rains and hail.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) Fujairah’s Al Halah experienced ice and heavy rains fell in the area.

Rains were also reported in Khor Fakkan (Sharjah), Manama (Ajman) and some parts of Abu Dhabi.

The Storm Centre, the NCM social media account posted videos of rains felt across UAE.

RELATED STORY: Heavy rains, hail formations expected in parts of UAE on April 28

The UAE police also urger motorists to drive cautiously because of the rains. The Abu Dhabi Police asked them to monitor electronic information boards for changes in speed limits.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” it said in its Twitter post.

Speed limits are reduced to 80kmph in the Capital.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai to intensify inspections on food establishments

2 hours ago

TikTok creator faces 6 month jail, Dh5,000 fine for fake gunshot, screaming video

2 hours ago

Asian man on trial for forging Emirates ID card

3 hours ago

India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button