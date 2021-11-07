Manila Mayor Isko Moreno vows to focus on job creation to spur PH growth

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has vowed to carry out the development of the city to create more jobs and opportunities for growth.

“Pag meron bagong, tulay, highway, airport, sea port, at MRT, siguradong nandyan ang maraming trabaho at maraming opportunity para mas kumita ang tao. ‘Yan naman ang prayoridad ng aking administrasyon, Buhay at Kabuhayan,” Moreno said.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer is on a two-day “Listening Tour” in the Central Visayas province. He has met representatives of various sectors hearing their experiences in the pandemic and how they were able to recover under the leadership of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Moreno was with Gov. Garcia Saturday as they visited the Cebu-Cordova Bridge. The bridge will be the longest one in the country once it is completed.

The San Juanico Bridge in Eastern Visayas is only 2.16 km. The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEx) is a toll facility spanning 8.98 kms that connects Mactan Island via the Municipality of Cordova to Mainland Cebu, consisting of a main span bridge, a viaduct and causeway.

The cost of the project is currently at P30 billion and on this the construction had started on January 8, 2018 and completion is expected in March 2022. (AW)