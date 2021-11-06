Five arrested for fraud after soliciting money for Pacquiao

Five people have been arrested for a fraud linked to Senator Manny Pacquiao. The presidential aspirant has however denied having any connection with them.

Caloocan City Police arrested five individuals, who introduced themselves as staff of Pacquiao to solicit money.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao: If Jinkee will be first lady, she will not be like Imelda Marcos

According to Police Maj. Jose Hizon of Caloocan Police Community Precinct 8 in Camarin, Caloocan, the suspects sold daily time records for Php30 each.

The group members used to promise their victims Php 7,000 cash from Pacquiao. However, Pacquiao, in a video message, denied links to individuals and groups. He said that they were using his name while either distributing or soliciting money.

“Marami po nagdadala ng pangalan ko at naghihingi po ng pera. Meron po iba na gumagamit po ng aking pangalan na namimigay sa mga residente ng pera. Di po totoo ‘yan.Wala pong katotohanan ang lahat ng ‘yan dahil kung ako po ang mamimigay sa sarili kong pera, ako po mismo ang pumupunta sa inyo at sa kababayan natin para mamigay ng tulong,” he said.

READ ON: Pacquiao warns public vs. scammers using his name

Senator Pacquiao also called on the public to coordinate with his office through 0960-523-8987 or 0960-523-8988 in case of similar such incidents.

The accused were detained at the police Community Precinct 8 as charges are being prepared against them. (AW)