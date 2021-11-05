Pacquiao: If Jinkee will be first lady, she will not be like Imelda Marcos

Senator Manny Pacquiao said his wife Jinkee will not emulate former First Lady Imelda Marcos should he be elected as president.

Pacquiao said that his wife has always been focused on public service, particularly helping the women and the poor.

“Tinitiyak ko yan. Kilala ko yung asawa ko, hindi siya ganun,” Pacquiao said when asked if Jinkee will be similar to Marcos, who was known to live an ostentatious lifestyle during the time of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“Ang gusto ng asawa ko, magserbisyo, tumulong sa mga kababaihan at lalong-lalo na yung mga mahihirap. Gusto niya yung pagbibigay ng scholarship, pagbibigay ng housing sa mga pamilya at yung sustainable livelihood. Gusto niya yung mga charity work,” he added.

Jinkee recently made headlines after her all-pink outfit, which she wore during Pacquiao’s last boxing match against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas, was found to have cost around PHP2.1 million.

Pacquiao’s wife previously served as vice governor of Sarangani from 2013 to 2016.