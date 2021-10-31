News

Expo 2020 makes Dubai International world’s busiest airport

Staff Report

The Dubai International (DXB) has remained the world’s busiest airport in October as travelers made a beeline to the Expo 2020.

Dubai Emirate’s airports handled 13 million passengers in the first seven months of 2021. Passenger traffic is set to see a significant growth in the next six months on the back of Expo 2020.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, said that the government took decisions to offer right incentives to enable the country to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

According to global travel data provider OAG the Dubai International reclaimed its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in October.

Dubai International overtook Amsterdam airport to take the top spot with over 2.72 million seats in October.

Amsterdam retained second place, Frankfurt (FRA) moved to 3rd place and London Heathrow (LHR) claimed 4th spot.

The airports of Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Istanbul, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Doha, Madrid, Antalya and Vienna airports were among the 10 busiest airports in October.

In all, Dubai airports handled about 13 million passengers besides movement of a considerable volume of cargo, during the first seven months of 2021.

