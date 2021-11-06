DOH to decide on proposal to remove mandatory face shield use in PH within the week

A decision on discontinuing the use of face shields and masks in less-risky areas of the Philippines will be taken in a week’s time.

The Department of Health (DOH) has sought a week’s time to assess the mandatory use of face shields in public.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, “Pinag-usapan din po kahapon sa IATF at nag-manifest po ang Department of Health na bigyan pa kami ng isang linggo para patuloy na pag-aralan.”

The Philippines COVID-19 Living Clinical Practice (living CPG) group is reevaluating existing evidence before it will release its recommendations.

“So ngayon po nirere-evaluate nila lahat ng existing evidence at pag lumabas na po ito magkakaroon na po tayo ng appropriate recommendations for the face shields,” she said.

Earlier Malacañang said that a number of members of the Inter-Agency Task Force are in favor of ditching the mandatory use of face shields when indoors due to the lower number of COVID-19 cases. The DOH also supports the dropping of face shields in low-risk areas, Vergeire said.

“Pero definitely, the Department of Health supports naman po itong pag-ease ng protection katulad ng mga face shield dito po sa mababa ang transmission,” she said. (AW)