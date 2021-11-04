UAE labor law: Employers must respect annual leave of workers

Q: I work with a Dubai-based company and had applied for a four-week leave at the beginning of this year. The leave was approved, but a few days back my employer told me that it has been canceled as one of the staff members has gone on an emergency leave. Is the decision in accordance with law?

Reply by Adv Imran Khan

As per Article 76, an employer may fix the date of commencement of annual leave and divide it into more than two periods.

In accordance with this, an employer may cancel the leave conveying a valid reason.

However, you can approach the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE) if you find the decision was not valid and even claim financial losses because of the leave cancellation.