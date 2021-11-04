Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 8,264

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The number of active COVID-19 positive cases among overseas Filipinos has reached 8,264 while the recoveries have touched 14,129, reported the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). 

The DFA said that 296 more recoveries over the past seven days and recorded 248 new infections and 74 fatalities which brought the active cases among Filipinos overseas to 8,264 and death toll to 1,424.

More recoveries than new cases recorded as nationals abroad continue to be monitored during the pandemic. 

As many as 5,549 active cases are undergoing treatment in the Middle East/Africa region, 1,648 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, and 108 in the Americas.

Among the deaths, the Middle East/Africa saw 928, followed by the Americas with 252, Europe with 130, and the Asia Pacific with 114.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE labor law: Employers must respect annual leave of workers

1 hour ago

Duterte presses military, police to aid in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

1 hour ago

Vaccine czar Galvez now in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

1 hour ago

Ex-commissioner says COMELEC should decide fact on petition vs. Bongbong Marcos 

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button