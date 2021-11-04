Active COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 8,264

The number of active COVID-19 positive cases among overseas Filipinos has reached 8,264 while the recoveries have touched 14,129, reported the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA said that 296 more recoveries over the past seven days and recorded 248 new infections and 74 fatalities which brought the active cases among Filipinos overseas to 8,264 and death toll to 1,424.

More recoveries than new cases recorded as nationals abroad continue to be monitored during the pandemic.

As many as 5,549 active cases are undergoing treatment in the Middle East/Africa region, 1,648 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, and 108 in the Americas.

Among the deaths, the Middle East/Africa saw 928, followed by the Americas with 252, Europe with 130, and the Asia Pacific with 114.