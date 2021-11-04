UAE among first countries to secure new COVID-19 drug for high-risk patients

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have secured a supply of AstraZeneca AZD7442, a new medication to reduce the severe effects of COVID-19 in immunocompromised and high-risk patients.

The came following a partnership forged between the Department of Health (DOH) Abu Dhabi and AstraZeneca.

The new medication will be distributed to healthcare providers once its approval sought by the DOH Abu Dhabi is approved.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, DOH Abu Dhabi Undersecretary, said the drug will help patients who could not receive the vaccine due to medical reasons and limiting autoimmune disorders.

The health department said the UAE is one of the first countries to receive the COVID-19 medication, which would also be beneficial for those facing chronic diseases and autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.