PH repatriates 58 OFWs from Bahrain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippine Embassy in Bahrain has repatriated 58 migrant Filipino workers last week.

Those brought home include detainees, overstaying, and sick Filipinos overseas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement that due to travel restrictions many distressed Filipinos in Bahrain sought the help of the embassy there in booking tickets at a special rate given by Gulf Air.

Authorities and Philippine officials based in Bahrain also worked with DFA and other agencies in exempting the returning Filipinos from quarantine restrictions and helped 287 stranded Filipinos in Bahrain to come home via Gulf Air’s direct flight to Manila since August.

The DFA said that the government paid for the airfare of 175 workers. It has lowered the alert level for Iraq to alert level 3 (voluntary repatriation) from alert level 4 (mandatory repatriation) due to improved security. (AW)

