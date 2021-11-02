PH gov’t to release additional PHP1 billion budget for OFW repatriation 

The Department of Budget and Management announced that it will soon release an additional PHP1 billion budget out of the PHP4.2 billion supplemental budget requested by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE has requested additional funds to augment quarantine expenses of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) until the end of the year.

“Ang alam namin ay at least PHP1 billion ang maiuukol ng DBM ngayong linggo,” OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said in a briefing.

“We are hoping na iyong the next few tranches will be given to us in the remainder of the year,” Cacdac added.

Under the current guidelines, travelers coming from green list countries do not need to undergo the mandatory hotel quarantine as long as they tested negative for the virus hours before their scheduled flight.

Inbound travelers coming from yellow list countries which includes the UAE must undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day.