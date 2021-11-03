Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Illegal fundraising to attract AED 300,000 fine in UAE – MOCD

Illegal fundraising in the UAE would attract a fine of AED 300,000, said the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD).

The Federal Law No.3 of 2021 concerning the Regulation of Fundraising Activities prohibits a person from conducting fundraising activities without permission.

Under the regulations issued by the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) the fundraising has to be carried out through charitable organizations.

Hessa Abdul Rahman Tahlak, Assistant Under-Secretary for Community Development at MoCD, said that donations raised through advertising is a punishable offense.

Fine of not less than AED 150,000 and more than AED 300,000 has to be collected besides the donation money by the Court.

Under the law, local authorities are responsible for monitoring not-for-profit organizations as well as NGOs.

These laws are aimed at protecting fundraisers from exploitation in financing terrorism. (AW)

