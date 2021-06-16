Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police cracks down on unlicensed charities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai Police foiled operations of over 10 unlicensed fundraisers and charities.

The force explained it is illegal for individuals or companies to raise money without a permit from government authorities.

RELATED STORY: Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends UAE for global charity work

It added that charities must secure permits from government agencies such as the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) at the federal level or the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) for Dubai.

Muhammad Musabbeh Dahi, director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, said fraudsters are exploiting the generosity of the public through unlicensed donations.

READ ON: Only authorized charitable entities allowed to provide public food donations in Dubai

Anyone who will be caught promoting or holding unauthorized fundraising campaigns will face fines ranging between AED 250,000 and AED 500,000.

Meanwhile, individuals who will be found donating to unlicensed charities may face up to three years imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 500,000.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,011 new cases, total now at 603,961

12 mins ago

Abu Dhabi installs new scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

16 mins ago

Filipino visual artist pursues his passion in Hollywood

25 mins ago

‘Laos na?’: Jessy Mendiola responds to savage questions

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button