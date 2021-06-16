Dubai Police cracks down on unlicensed charities

Dubai Police foiled operations of over 10 unlicensed fundraisers and charities.

The force explained it is illegal for individuals or companies to raise money without a permit from government authorities.

It added that charities must secure permits from government agencies such as the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) at the federal level or the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) for Dubai.

Muhammad Musabbeh Dahi, director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, said fraudsters are exploiting the generosity of the public through unlicensed donations.

Anyone who will be caught promoting or holding unauthorized fundraising campaigns will face fines ranging between AED 250,000 and AED 500,000.

Meanwhile, individuals who will be found donating to unlicensed charities may face up to three years imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 500,000.