Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls on people to observe Flag Day with fervor on November 3

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has called on fellow countrymen to observe the upcoming Flag Day with fervor this November 3.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid urged people to mark Flag Day in a “unified manner” on November 3.

The day is being commemorated as Flag Day every year since it was first introduced in 2013 to commemorate the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his Twitter post, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum asked residents and citizens to raise the national flag across the country at 11am.

“Brothers and sisters, the UAE will celebrate its Flag Day for the 50th year on November 3. The symbol of the state, and its sovereignty and unity, for the past 50 years will remain with us for the next 50 years to establish belonging, loyalty, and love for the soil of the Emirates,” said His Highness. (AW)